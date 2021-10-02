Special officers named for Tambaram and Avadi commissionerates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior IPS officers, ADGP M Ravi and ADGP Sandeep Rai Rathore, were on Friday posted as special officers for the formation of new commissionerates at Tambaram and Avadi, respectively. The officers are expected to oversee building of infrastructure and other features there.

The appointment comes as part of the move to trifurcate the Greater Chennai City Police Commissionerate. M Ravi who hails from Dindigul is a 1991-batch IPS officer while Sandeep Rai Rathore is a 1992-batch IPS officer from Delhi. The officers are expected to head the respective commissionerates, and hold the same rank (ADGP) as the Chennai City Police Commissioner.

Further, in a communication issued by the State Additional Home Secretary SK Prabhakar on Friday, Inspector-General of police Albin Dinesh Modak will hold the additional charge of ADGP, Economics Offences Wing (EOW), after ADGP Abhay Kumar Singh was recently moved out.

In 2008, the then Karunanidhi government had bifurcated the Chennai city police and a dedicated police commissioner was appointed to cover suburban areas. A Chennai suburban commissionerate was formed, with its headquarters at St Thomas Mount, and SR Jangid was appointed the commissioner. But, this was revoked when the AIADMK came to power in 2011, and a Greater Chennai City Police was created with one police commissioner as in-charge of the city and its suburbs.