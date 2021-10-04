Chennai police inspector shunted out after viral video shows him naked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police inspector was transferred to vacancy reserve after screenshots and clips of a video call between him and a married woman, where he is standing naked, went viral on social media. The action was taken based on a complaint by the woman’s husband. The inspector identified as Munisekar, was attached with Thirukazhukundram police station in Chengalpattu district.

He had made headlines four years ago after he accidentally shot dead a colleague, Periyapandi, during an operation in Rajasthan. “My wife had been travelling to Thirukazhukundram from Chennai, claiming she was visiting her elder sister. On suspicion, I checked her phone and found recordings and screenshots of several video calls,” read the complaint from the woman’s husband.

After the man confronted his wife about the alleged affair, she left for her sisters’ house with the two children. Police said that the man had later contacted the inspector, who allegedly threatened to kill him.

“Acting on the complaint, the inspector has been transferred to vacancy reserve and an inquiry has been initiated. A police officer in the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police recorded statement from the inspector,” said P Vijayakumar, SP, Chengalpattu district.

The shootout

In December 2017, inspectors Periyapandi and Munisekar, led a team to Rajasthan to nab suspects in a gold theft case. The Tamil Nadu police team had gone to the village late at night, to arrest the suspects when they were allegedly attacked by locals with stones. The Tamil Nadu police had initially claimed Periyapandi was shot dead by the suspects, but it later emerged that he was shot dead accidentally by Munisekar. The Rajasthan police had recovered the empty cartridge and two 9 mm pistols from the crime scene.