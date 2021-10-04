STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai police inspector shunted out after viral video shows him naked

A police inspector had made headlines four years ago after he accidentally shot dead a colleague, Periyapandi, during an operation in Rajasthan.

Published: 04th October 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A police inspector was transferred to vacancy reserve after screenshots and clips of a video call between him and a married woman, where he is standing naked, went viral on social media. The action was taken based on a complaint by the woman’s husband. The inspector identified as Munisekar, was attached with Thirukazhukundram police station in Chengalpattu district. 

He had made headlines four years ago after he accidentally shot dead a colleague, Periyapandi, during an operation in Rajasthan. “My wife had been travelling to Thirukazhukundram from Chennai, claiming she was visiting her elder sister. On suspicion, I checked her phone and found recordings and screenshots of several video calls,” read the complaint from the woman’s husband.

After the man confronted his wife about the alleged affair, she left for her sisters’ house with the two children. Police said that the man had later contacted the inspector, who allegedly threatened to kill him. 
“Acting on the complaint, the inspector has been transferred to vacancy reserve and an inquiry has been initiated. A police officer in the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police recorded statement from the inspector,” said P Vijayakumar, SP, Chengalpattu district.

The shootout
In December 2017, inspectors Periyapandi and Munisekar, led a team to Rajasthan to nab suspects in a gold theft case. The Tamil Nadu police team had gone to the village late at night, to arrest the suspects when they were allegedly attacked by locals with stones. The Tamil Nadu police had initially claimed Periyapandi was shot dead by the suspects, but it later emerged that he was shot dead accidentally by Munisekar. The Rajasthan police had recovered the empty cartridge and two 9 mm pistols from the crime scene.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai police inspector viral video
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp