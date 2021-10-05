Car park, mall likely to open at Chennai airport on December 15 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flyers from Chennai could soon heave a sigh of relief as the city airport is expected to have additional parking slots catering to more than 2,000 vehicles from December 15. What’s more, the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) complex will also house entertainment and shopping facilities.

A Chennai Airport official told TNIE that more than 90 per cent of work has been completed on both the east and west blocks of MLCP and it may open by December 15. The MLCP will have a five-screen multiplex, two food courts, retail shops, kids’ engagement stores, bars and restaurants. The five-screen multiplex will come up in an area of 42,331 sq ft. Passengers who have to wait for a long time for their flights can access the commercial area or watch a film before starting their journey.

Once inaugurated, it will make the Chennai Airport the first in the country to have multi-modal connectivity. “You can take the road, suburban train or Metro. You will have all modes of transport available,” said the official.

The airport has planned the MLCP with a long-term vision and it is expected to ease traffic congestion for several years. Even local residents will be allowed in the commercial area and the multiplex. The airport had demarcated 4.25 acres of land in two parcels at Chennai International Airport for constructing the MCLP and commercial facilities.

The parcels are located on either sides of the airport Metro station, between two Metro viaducts and the airport terminal building.

Coming soon

Parking lot for more than 2,000 vehicles

Five-screen multiplex, two food courts and retail shops

Bars and restaurants