STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Car park, mall likely to open at Chennai airport on December 15 

The Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) complex at the airport will also house entertainment and shopping facilities.

Published: 05th October 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the food court inside the under-construction MLCP.

A view of the food court inside the under-construction MLCP. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flyers from Chennai could soon heave a sigh of relief as the city airport is expected to have additional parking slots catering to more than 2,000 vehicles from December 15. What’s more, the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) complex will also house entertainment and shopping facilities. 

A Chennai Airport official told TNIE that more than 90 per cent of work has been completed on both the east and west blocks of MLCP and it may open by December 15. The MLCP will have a five-screen multiplex, two food courts, retail shops, kids’ engagement stores, bars and restaurants.  The five-screen multiplex will come up in an area of 42,331 sq ft. Passengers who have to wait for a long time for their flights can access the commercial area or watch a film before starting their journey.

Once inaugurated, it will make the Chennai Airport the first in the country to have multi-modal connectivity. “You can take the road, suburban train or Metro. You will have all modes of transport available,” said the official.

The airport has planned the MLCP with a long-term vision and it is expected to ease traffic congestion for several years. Even local residents will be allowed in the commercial area and the multiplex. The airport had demarcated 4.25 acres of land in two parcels at Chennai International Airport for constructing the MCLP and commercial facilities. 

The parcels are located on either sides of the airport Metro station, between two Metro viaducts and the airport terminal building.

Coming soon

Parking lot for more than 2,000 vehicles
Five-screen multiplex, two food courts and retail shops  
Bars and restaurants

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport Multi level car parking Chennai airport
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp