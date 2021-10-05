Chennai: Three held for robbery; 20 sovereign gold, 4 vehicles seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested three men for indulging in robberies with stolen vehicles and seized 20 sovereigns and four two-wheelers from them. The accused were identified as Kamalesh (22), Dheena (22) and Aslam (23). Kamalesh and Dheena have a murder case pending against them.

On September 27, an elderly couple — Nandagopal (63) and Dhanalakshmi (56) of Mogappair — were attacked and robbed of mobile phones when they were on their way back home in a two-wheeler from Koyambedu.

Based on their complaint, the police nabbed the accused with the help of CCTV footage. Investigation revealed they also indulged in robbing houses. They were remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Aminjikarai police arrested a 28-year-old man for demanding mamool at a tea shop. Similarly, the Avadi Tank Factory police arrested a 35-year-old man for robbing a pedestrian.