Month-long medical camp begins in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: NGOs spreading breast cancer awareness say the data in Cancer Registry of India has not been updated since 2011 even as the number of breast cancer cases has risen in the 20-40 age-group. Anandakumar, founder-president of India Turns Pink, on the sidelines of a month-long medical camp organised by Kalyanmayee, Chennai Airport and Airport Authority of India that began on Monday, October 4, 2021, told TNIE that as per WHO data, breast cancer accounts for 40 per cent of cancer cases among women in the age group of 20-40 years.

AnandaKumar further said in this medical camp, they are screening women by conducting i-breast exam rather than going in for mammogram to look for early signs of cancer. This test is free from radiation, he said.

