STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

How many homeless mentally ill vaccinated against Covid?: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to hold a survey of the homeless mentally ill in the State and inform how many of them were vaccinated for Covid-19.

Published: 06th October 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

This homeless woman feeds her kid with the sourced food, without worrying least about filling her stomach. (Photo for representational purposes | P Jawahar, EPS)

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to hold a survey of the homeless mentally ill in the State and inform how many of them were vaccinated for Covid-19.

“A report should be filed indicating the total number of the mentally ill persons who are not cared for in the State or who may be wandering and the extent to which such persons have been vaccinated,” said the First Bench.

The court directed AG R Shanmugasundaram to arrange for a meeting of government officials and the petitioner’s advocate to formulate an ‘action plan’ to find the mentally ill across the State and vaccinate them.

A report submitted by the government had said 396 homeless mentally challenged persons were rescued and admitted to homes. The court noted that the petitioner suggested that there could be as many in Chennai city alone, though the number of mentally ill persons attributed to Chennai is zero.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court homeless COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp