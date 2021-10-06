How many homeless mentally ill vaccinated against Covid?: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to hold a survey of the homeless mentally ill in the State and inform how many of them were vaccinated for Covid-19.

“A report should be filed indicating the total number of the mentally ill persons who are not cared for in the State or who may be wandering and the extent to which such persons have been vaccinated,” said the First Bench.

The court directed AG R Shanmugasundaram to arrange for a meeting of government officials and the petitioner’s advocate to formulate an ‘action plan’ to find the mentally ill across the State and vaccinate them.

A report submitted by the government had said 396 homeless mentally challenged persons were rescued and admitted to homes. The court noted that the petitioner suggested that there could be as many in Chennai city alone, though the number of mentally ill persons attributed to Chennai is zero.