STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

ISRO tech helps rescue nine sailors

The  crew used DAT to transmit their SoS call for help which was received by Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai, at about 4 pm on Tuesday.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Distress Alert Transmitter

Mechanised sailing vessel that developed a snag. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Distress Alert Transmitter, an indigenous technology developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in consultation with Indian Coast Guard, helped rescue nine crew of a mechanised sailing vessel.

The vessel, Annai Vailankanne ArockiaVennila, on passage from Thoothukud to Maldives, reported technical snag when it was about 170  nautical miles from Thoothukudi and 230 nautical miles from Maldives. The crew used DAT to transmit their SoS call for help which was received by Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai, at about 4 pm on Tuesday.

MRCC Chennai launched the National Search and Rescue Services and activated International Safety Net (ISN)  for coordinating search and rescue operation. Two merchant vessels — MV SKS Mosel and MV MCP Salzburg — were identified as potential search and rescue units and diverted to the location.  MV MCP Salzburg reached the location and safely rescued all crew members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO Distress Alert Transmitter
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp