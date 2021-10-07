ISRO tech helps rescue nine sailors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Distress Alert Transmitter, an indigenous technology developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in consultation with Indian Coast Guard, helped rescue nine crew of a mechanised sailing vessel.

The vessel, Annai Vailankanne ArockiaVennila, on passage from Thoothukud to Maldives, reported technical snag when it was about 170 nautical miles from Thoothukudi and 230 nautical miles from Maldives. The crew used DAT to transmit their SoS call for help which was received by Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai, at about 4 pm on Tuesday.

MRCC Chennai launched the National Search and Rescue Services and activated International Safety Net (ISN) for coordinating search and rescue operation. Two merchant vessels — MV SKS Mosel and MV MCP Salzburg — were identified as potential search and rescue units and diverted to the location. MV MCP Salzburg reached the location and safely rescued all crew members.