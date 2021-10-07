STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maduravoyal-Wallajahpet NH condition vastly improved: Madras HC

Last year, a division bench had ordered NHAI to collect only 50 per cent of the toll fee at two toll plazas on the stretch.

Published: 07th October 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting the submissions made by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the improvements made to the stretch of the national highway (NH) from Maduravoyal to Wallajahpet, the Madras High Court has disposed of a 2019 suo motu petition.

“Since the condition of the road has vastly improved from the time the court took cognizance of the matter, the writ petition of 2019 is disposed of,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said in an order on Tuesday. Last year, a division bench had ordered NHAI to collect only 50 per cent of the toll fee at two toll plazas on the stretch.

