Making the most of mosaic

Glass mosaics of sunflowers, hydrangeas, waterlilies , pink magnolias and nasturtiums, framed and mounted on silk panels, sit pretty on a clothed table.

Published: 07th October 2021

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: Glass mosaics of sunflowers, hydrangeas, waterlilies , pink magnolias and nasturtiums, framed and mounted on silk panels, sit pretty on a clothed table. Beside them are mosaics of macaws, woodpeckers, kingfishers,peacocks , parakeets, flamingos and robin birds. Made out of tiny pieces of coloured glass, the artwork glows in vibrant hues as the sunlight bounces off their surface. Just when you’re about to grab a piece and admire it closely, Anita Nelson, the artist behind the impre ssive line up of mosaics, cautions us. “As attractive as it looks, it needs to be handled with care or you could hurt yourself.”

It’s been over a decade since Anita took a liking for the medium. After attending a professional workshop, she started nourishing her hobby fervently. “Besides my day job, indulging in mosaic art gives me time to unwind. It’s a versatile medium to work with. Kannadi Mosaic, where I showcase my years of hard work, is completely a passion project and was born during the pandemic,” says the Kilpauk resident.

Anita’s artworks are often themed around nature. Apart from flowers and birds, you would find landscapes, countryside scenery and skylines in her mosaics. “The beauty of this medium lies in the wide range of colour it lets you experiment with. From pastels to bold shades, each brings its charm to the overall product. Having said that, it’s a risky medium to work with. The cut glass is usually assembled on a substrate, then we grout it to seal the edges and it gives you an even finish. Sometimes, along with glass, I use mirrors to give a whimsical touch to it. Using glass also requires patience, and an extra eye for detailing. Overall, it’s a strenuous, step-wise process,” she explains.

It’s the limited availability and increased demand for glass that makes it an expensive hobby to pursue consistently, she notes. Beginners require the assistance of experts as it’s a dangerous medium to work with. “While I enjoy working with the medium, it will take some time for me to conduct workshops as teaching is a different ball game. I believe that glass mosaics are excellent statement pieces. They make for elegant wall art and add a refreshing touch to your home decor.

You can either hang them as a name board at your home entrance or a decorative piece in the balcony. It requires zero maintenance and can last forever,” assures Anita, who hopes to collaborate with architects. “Mosaic can also be used as beautiful murals to deck up even larger open spaces. I would like to explore that area and take up bigger projects,” she shares. Anita’s clientele is spread across the globe. She takes around two weeks to deliver custom-made orders. “Mosaic has great potential as a medium. I don’t see many artists exploring it. I want to promote it to the fullest,” she says.

