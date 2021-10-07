Pedestrians fume as temple encroaches footpath

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Official apathy and negligence have let an encroached religious structure thrive at the cost of public space at Mogappair East in the city. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a temple came up outside the popular Chennai Corporation park on Pari Road.

It took away the pedestrian walking space in the busy bus route and many residents now allege that even when there are traditional temples such as Santhana Srinivasa Perumal Temple in the locality, new temples like this one on roadside are making a huge profit.

Sudhakar R, who lives around the corner, said a few people came up to his apartment, during the recently concluded Aadi festival, seeking funds for the temple. "They demanded a minimum of `500 and wouldn't leave the place," he said. The temple sits on the premises of the corporation park that is frequented by over 1,000 people every day. Many residents also park their cars and bikes in the premises. In addition, platforms are crucial walking spaces on this two-way road.

TNIE, after observing on multiple occasions how people were walking on the road even during busy hours because of the encroachment, had shared photos with the Zonal Officer of Ambattur Zone on April 27 and the Chennai Corporation's Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) on June 26. Although the officials acknowledged it, no action has been taken till date.

However, as days pass by, the number of devotees coming to the temple has only increased. The encroacher has also put up tiles and a shelter and has placed two deity idols. Special functions, too, take place in the evenings. When contacted, an official from the Ambattur Zone told TNIE they would inspect the place and give notice to the violator. "We will surely check," the official added. It is to be noted that the Madras High Court had in the past directed civic bodies to remove such encroachments.