STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Pedestrians fume as temple encroaches footpath

Official apathy and negligence have let an encroached religious structure thrive at the cost of public space at Mogappair East in the city.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The temple built near the Corporation Park at Mogappair East | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Official apathy and negligence have let an encroached religious structure thrive at the cost of public space at Mogappair East in the city. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a temple came up outside the popular Chennai Corporation park on Pari Road.

It took away the pedestrian walking space in the busy bus route and many residents now allege that even when there are traditional temples such as Santhana Srinivasa Perumal Temple in the locality, new temples like this one on roadside are making a huge profit.

Sudhakar R, who lives around the corner, said a few people came up to his apartment, during the recently concluded Aadi festival, seeking funds for the temple. "They demanded a minimum of `500 and wouldn't leave the place," he said. The temple sits on the premises of the corporation park that is frequented by over 1,000 people every day. Many residents also park their cars and bikes in the premises. In addition, platforms are crucial walking spaces on this two-way road.

TNIE, after observing on multiple occasions how people were walking on the road even during busy hours because of the encroachment, had shared photos with the Zonal Officer of Ambattur Zone on April 27 and the Chennai Corporation's Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) on June 26. Although the officials acknowledged it, no action has been taken till date.

However, as days pass by, the number of devotees coming to the temple has only increased. The encroacher has also put up tiles and a shelter and has placed two deity idols. Special functions, too, take place in the evenings. When contacted, an official from the Ambattur Zone told TNIE they would inspect the place and give notice to the violator. "We will surely check," the official added. It is to be noted that the Madras High Court had in the past directed civic bodies to remove such encroachments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mogappair temple Pedestrians
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp