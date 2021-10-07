STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Webinar to be held on export, import procedures

The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, will organise a three-day (half day) webinar on “Export-Import Procedures & Documentation’’. 

Published: 07th October 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, will organise a three-day (half day) webinar on “Export-Import Procedures & Documentation’’. 

The participants will be taught basics of international trade, international marketing methods, licensing procedures, identifying potential products for exports, product classification and its harmonised system codes, sources of information about importers and markets, and processing and negotiating an export order.  India’s Foreign Trade Policy, export incentives, export finance will also be covered.

Interested candidates above 18 years with a minimum qualification of class 10 may register at www.editn.in. For details, call 8668102600, 944455765, 044-22252081,22252082

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp