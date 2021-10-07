Webinar to be held on export, import procedures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, will organise a three-day (half day) webinar on “Export-Import Procedures & Documentation’’.

The participants will be taught basics of international trade, international marketing methods, licensing procedures, identifying potential products for exports, product classification and its harmonised system codes, sources of information about importers and markets, and processing and negotiating an export order. India’s Foreign Trade Policy, export incentives, export finance will also be covered.

Interested candidates above 18 years with a minimum qualification of class 10 may register at www.editn.in. For details, call 8668102600, 944455765, 044-22252081,22252082