Curb on SIPCOT constructions in lake

The petition filed by seven farmers alleged a considerable portion of the 94-acre Kattrampakkam Periyaeri was encroached upon by SIPCOT. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered that no further construction activities be undertaken in the Kattrampakkam lake in Kancheepuram. Justices TS Sivagnanam and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup were passing an interim orders on a writ petition seeking to restrain SIPCOT from carrying out any activity on the lake. The petition filed by seven farmers alleged a considerable portion of the 94-acre Kattrampakkam Periyaeri was encroached upon by SIPCOT. 

