STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Nominations open for TANKER Awards

This committee will shortlist the applications and forward it to the award selection committee.The last date for nominations is December 15, 2021.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Foundation invites nominations for The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love For Service Award 2022 — their annual award for the most outstanding medical doctor in India, who has gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged. The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion.

There is no age bar for nomination. The nominee should be a medical doctor, a resident in India, the community service should have been carried out in India by the individual for a minimum of five years and the service must be an outstanding contribution towards helping the needy by going beyond the call of duty. The person nominating will need to send a detailed report of the nominee, including name, address, contact number and type of work carried out and why he/she deserves the award — five copies to TANKER Foundation by post and one copy by e-mail for review by the screening committee.

This committee will shortlist the applications and forward it to the award selection committee.The last date for nominations is December 15, 2021. TANKER Foundation and KV George Foundation invites applications for K.V. George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award 2022 — their annual award for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India.

The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. The nominee should be under 45 years of age, he/she must have been a major contributor to the research work, the research must have been done in India, co-investigators’ consent should be given, the research must not have been presented elsewhere and the research must be an outstanding contribution towards understanding kidney diseases of relevance to India. The applicants will need to send a detailed research report — five copies to TANKER Foundation by post and one copy by e-mail for review by the screening committee. The process and last date of submission is same as the other award.

Award details
The awards will be presented on January 25, 2022 at the TANKER’s Awards Nite in Chennai. For details,
contact TANKER Foundation: 044- 28341635, 43090998 or e-mail at info@tankerfoundation.org.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp