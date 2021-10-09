Nominations open for TANKER Awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Foundation invites nominations for The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love For Service Award 2022 — their annual award for the most outstanding medical doctor in India, who has gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged. The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion.

There is no age bar for nomination. The nominee should be a medical doctor, a resident in India, the community service should have been carried out in India by the individual for a minimum of five years and the service must be an outstanding contribution towards helping the needy by going beyond the call of duty. The person nominating will need to send a detailed report of the nominee, including name, address, contact number and type of work carried out and why he/she deserves the award — five copies to TANKER Foundation by post and one copy by e-mail for review by the screening committee.

This committee will shortlist the applications and forward it to the award selection committee.The last date for nominations is December 15, 2021. TANKER Foundation and KV George Foundation invites applications for K.V. George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award 2022 — their annual award for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India.

The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. The nominee should be under 45 years of age, he/she must have been a major contributor to the research work, the research must have been done in India, co-investigators’ consent should be given, the research must not have been presented elsewhere and the research must be an outstanding contribution towards understanding kidney diseases of relevance to India. The applicants will need to send a detailed research report — five copies to TANKER Foundation by post and one copy by e-mail for review by the screening committee. The process and last date of submission is same as the other award.

Award details

The awards will be presented on January 25, 2022 at the TANKER’s Awards Nite in Chennai. For details,

contact TANKER Foundation: 044- 28341635, 43090998 or e-mail at info@tankerfoundation.org.