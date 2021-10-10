STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A stone’s throw off Blue Flag beach, Kovalam estuary turns fish grave

Thousands of fish, mostly juveniles, have choked to death in the past one month at Kovalam estuary, about 30 km south of Chennai, due to an increase in pollution load.

Published: 10th October 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of fish were found dead along the banks of Kovalam estuary, about 30 km south of Chennai, on Saturday | Express

By S V Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of fish, mostly juveniles, have choked to death in the past one month at Kovalam estuary, about 30 km south of Chennai, due to an increase in pollution load. Incessant pre-monsoon rains have drained pollutants from upstream into the estuary, and with the bar mouth blocked by sandbar, a toxic cesspool has been created with no escape for the fish, just a stone’s throw from the recently Blue Flag certified beach.

TNIE visited the estuary on Saturday morning and saw dead fish along the banks of the waterbody. The water stank, indicating mixing of untreated sewage and industrial effluent. As per a rough estimate by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, that runs an experimental station at Kovalam, `10 crore worth fish, green mussels, and crab stocks, have perished in three months.

Hanif Mohammed, owner of Freshfins and professional angler, said: “It is a great loss for fishermen. I use the backwaters for kayaking and other water sports besides fishing. In the last one week alone, I have cleaned and disposed of more than one tonne of fish.”

The famed Kovalam Blue Flag beach lies adjacent to the bar mouth. After complaints of fish kills, the Public Works Department recently cut open a small portion of sandbar allowing tidal flow between the estuary and sea. The beach is thronged by hundreds who go for a swim. With the highly-polluted estuary waters flushing into the sea, the quality of water in the beach may not be fit for bathing. This is also a surfing area. Sources said Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to visit the beach on October 16.

Kovalam crisis is worrying, say researchers

Joe K Kizhakudan, officer-incharge at the Kovalam Field Laboratory of CMFR I, told TNIE the root cause of the crisis was the choking of Kovalam bar mouth. For the last three months, it has been closed due to formation of sandbar. “For survival of any estuary, there should be constant exchange of sea water.

When this stops, eutrophication happens. What is happening at Kovalam is really worrisome. Due to anthropogenic activities, a high level of nutrients is carried into the estuary, resulting in (algal) bloom,” Kizhakudan said.

In 2015, a team of five researchers published an article in an international science journal, Science Inventions Today, on how the Kovalam estuary has been continuously reporting bloom of toxic algae. Supriya Sahu, chairman of the TNPCB, said authorities will be instructed to collect water samples and initiate corrective measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Blue Flag beach Kovalam
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp