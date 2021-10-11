Jurisdictions finalised for new police commissionerates around Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State police has finalised jurisdictions for the two upcoming police commissionerates, Avadi and Tambaram. Besides having police stations from the Chennai police commissionerate, the Tambaram commissionerate will annex five stations from Chengalpattu districts and two from Kancheepuram district. Similarly, the Avadi commissionerate is to annex five stations from Tiruvallur district.

The Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate will retain 104 police stations and divide 33 stations between the two new commissionerates, said a memorandum from the office of Director General of Police.

Two senior IPS officers, Addl DGP M Ravi and Addl DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore, who were earlier appointed as special officers for the formation of the commissionerates, were instructed to send a detailed proposal for the police stations.

Here is the jurisdiction map of the upcoming police commissionerates.

Three weeks after @CMOTamilnadu announced trifurcation of the Greater Chennai Police. Police stations from nearby districts to be attached to Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerates @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/q1jKRYVnvw — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) October 10, 2021

Further, the report for requirements such as strength required for Armed Reserve, motor transport, special units, requirement of equipment, machinery, vehicles, furniture, details required for accommodation, mobility, communication etc., are also to be sent.

The initial proposals regarding the jurisdiction of the new commissionerates and the manner in which they would be supervised with officers shall reach the office of the head of the Tamil Nadu police force by October 15, the memorandum noted.

The special officers were also asked to identify suitable accommodation for officers in consultation with the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police, and commence full-fledged operation as special officers of the new commissionerates by the end of this month, the memorandum said.

Senior police officers said appointment of deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and setting up of office infrastructure might take some time before commencing the full fledged work