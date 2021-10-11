STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Jurisdictions finalised for new police commissionerates around Chennai

The Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate will retain 104 police stations and divide 33 stations between the two new commissionerates.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

IPS officers Sandeep Rai Rathore (L) and M Ravi

IPS officers Sandeep Rai Rathore (L) and M Ravi (Photo| Twitter and Facebook)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State police has finalised jurisdictions for the two upcoming police commissionerates, Avadi and Tambaram. Besides having police stations from the Chennai police commissionerate, the Tambaram commissionerate will annex five stations from Chengalpattu districts and two from Kancheepuram district. Similarly, the Avadi commissionerate is to annex five stations from Tiruvallur district.

The Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate will retain 104 police stations and divide 33 stations between the two new commissionerates, said a memorandum from the office of Director General of Police.

Two senior IPS officers, Addl DGP M Ravi and Addl DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore, who were earlier appointed as special officers for the formation of the commissionerates, were instructed to send a detailed proposal for the police stations.

Further, the report for requirements such as strength required for Armed Reserve, motor transport, special units, requirement of equipment, machinery, vehicles, furniture, details required for accommodation, mobility, communication etc., are also to be sent.

The initial proposals regarding the jurisdiction of the new commissionerates and the manner in which they would be supervised with officers shall reach the office of the head of the Tamil Nadu police force by October 15, the memorandum noted.

The special officers were also asked to identify suitable accommodation for officers in consultation with the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police, and commence full-fledged operation as special officers of the new commissionerates by the end of this month, the memorandum said.

Senior police officers said appointment of deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and setting up of office infrastructure might take some time before commencing the full fledged work

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Police Commissionerate Avadi Police Commissionerate Tambaram Police Commissionerate Chennai Police M Ravi Sandeep Rai Rathore
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp