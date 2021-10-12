A green drive for posterity

Sadakshi Kalyanramun By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 18 months of being confined to homes and trying to find the meaning of life under the fluorescence of artificial lights, humans are slowly but steadily finding their true connection with nature, it seems. A quick Google search would yield sufficient results indicating the massive efforts being taken — in this direction — by fellow beings to commence eco-friendly projects and keep the planet breathing.

And with this very aim, to bring Chennaiites closer to nature, Navin’s launched a weeklong green initiative, Seeds on Wheels, as part of their new project, Hanging Gardens, at Valasaravakkam.

Dr Kumar, founder and CEO of Navin’s, flagged off a specialised vehicle on October 8 from the grounds of Hanging Gardens. The vehicle along with a representative is expected to go around the city, distributing free seed balls to those curious about the initiative, and keen to grow some goodness in their neighbourhood.

“We wanted to encourage people to take ownership of plants and watch them grow. This will instil a sense of responsibility in them,” shares Navin Kumar, director of Navin’s.

Organic farmer and founder of My Harvest Farms, Archana Stalin says the Seeds on Wheels is a big initiative and sure to pique the interests of children. “Being involved in organic farming for the past six years, I’ve seen both sides of the coin — the farmers’ and the consumers’. This initiative by Navin’s will revive the concept of farming,” she shares.

The plan is to distribute 50,000 seeds in the form of 5,000 seed balls, which contain basic seeds of small flowering and vegetable- bearing plants like tomatoes and chillies. The team hopes to achieve this in a week, covering a radius of 5-7 km, including localities like Vadapalani, Ramapuram, KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Porur.

Known for its energy-efficient green buildings, Dr Kumar shares that Navin’s has been conscious about society and the environment, from its inception. “The Hanging Gardens project has nine terrace gardens, and it brings nature to the doorsteps. We wanted to do something for the society outside our project and came up with the idea of Seeds on Wheels,” he informs.

And their efforts have earned due accolades. “We received the Green Champion Award from the Indian Green Building Council. We are glad to be one of the first players in the country to come up with a unique initiative to support the cause of going green and reducing the carbon footprint,” he says. Here’s to the ilk of Dr Kumar and his green steps!