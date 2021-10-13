CIIC to financially assist 12 startups

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) presented the sanction letters of the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to 12 start-ups. The SISFS scheme aims to provide financial assistance to start-ups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trial s, market entry, and commercialisation.

Twelve start-ups out of 267 have been qualified to receive a total fund of `2.5 crores through CIIC after a close scrutiny by the Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee (ISMC), a committee comprising investors, mentors, state-government representatives and successful entrepreneurs.

The 12 start-ups awarded with the fund are: Accelered Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; Aloe EcellPvt. Ltd., Lucknow; Arma Citizens Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; Enmaz Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru; Grittier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; ISMO Bio-Photonics Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; Isoport Chamber Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai; Qbiogen LLP, Chennai; Simbioen Labs & Scientific Services Pvt. L t d . , Chennai; StylerentPvt. Ltd., Telengana; Vivalyf Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad; Yagen Robotics LLP, Chennai.

As of July 2021, the ISMC received a total of 264 applications of which 35 applications where shortlisted out of which 17 applications where selected. Of this final list, sanction orders have been issued to 12 applicants.

City doctor bags award

Dr Binoy John, senior consultant interventional cardiologist and visiting consultant, Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani, received the award for Best Interventional Cardiologist and Specialist in Heart Failure, Tamil

Nadu, at the Iconic Health-care Summit & Awards 2021, held in New Delhi recently. He received the award from the Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste; former MP and film star Jayaprada; and BJP president, New Delhi, Adesh Kumar Gupta. The ceremony was presided by Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of Khadi, Government of UP; Shyam Jaju, former national president, BJP and other dignitaries.