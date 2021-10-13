Over 350 people being treated for dengue, control measures in place: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said from January to date a total of 3,090 dengue cases and two deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu. Conducting a dengue control and awareness meeting with traders and builders Tuesday, the minister said currently 362 people are undergoing treatment for dengue. Daily fever case data is collected from 2,962 government and private hospitals, and control measures are also being taken, he added.

After the meeting, Subramanian told mediapersons 21,968 domestic breeding checkers are engaged in dengue control tasks across the State. Health staff from Chennai Corporation and Health Department are also conducting door-to-door surveillance to check water stagnation if any. “There will be a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on October 17 (Sunday) because of the festivals,” he noted.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated Varumun Kaapoam — a preventive medical care scheme at Kannagi Nagar. The scheme was relaunched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Salem district on September 29. Under the scheme screening camps were conducted in 50 places, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindugal, Ariyalur, and Cheyyar, Tuesday.

During the inauguration event in Chennai, Subramanian said a total of 1,250 camps would be conducted annually. In Chennai alone, in every zone, one camp would be conducted. In the 20 other corporations, four camps each would be held. After screening, if needed, the patients would be referred to hospitals. People diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes and other conditions would be included in Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam — the health service at doorstep scheme -— so that medicines could be delivered to them at their doorsteps, he explained.

Compensation for kin of doctors who died of Covid

The Health Minister said compensation was provided to kin of four doctors, who lost their lives due to Covid-19. The Health Department is conducting a census on how many more doctors should be given compensation. A list of health care workers and medical professionals affected by Covid-19 is also being prepared for distributing incentives. Soon, it will be distributed to the beneficiaries, Subramanian added.