STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Has Covid-19 protocol led to fall in TB cases in TN?

Fewer cases since 2020, but experts say scientific proof is needed to establish link between pandemic measures and TB decline 

Published: 14th October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

tuberculosis

For representational purposes

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Has Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks and observing social distancing also helped bring down Tuberculosis (TB) cases in the State? Data hint so. The State notified 1,10,841 new TB cases in 2019, 70,546 in 2020 and 61,023 in 2021 (till October 10), shows data from the State Tuberculosis Control Department 

While a few doctors term it a ‘blessing in disguise’, health experts want scientific proof that such behaviour indeed helped restrict transmission of TB, a chronic respiratory disease that affects the lungs. This, they said, might take time, at least another year.

amit bandre

Speaking to TNIE, State Tuberculosis Officer Dr Asha Frederick said: “We need to first look at national trend and undertake a research before concluding that Covid-19 preventive measures helped reduce TB cases; two years of data is not enough.”

On the possibility of TB patients not reporting cases in the past two years because of Covid, Asha said: “If they developed the disease during these years, they would have reported it by now. The decline in TB cases continues even after Covid-19 situation bettered and normal activities resumed.” For the final numbers this year, we have to wait as there are two more months to go, she added.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, nationwide cases also declined marginally in the last two years. In 2019, 24,00,717 TB cases were notified across the country, 18,12,718 in 2020, and 16,13,343 in 2021 (till October). 

Dr R Sridhar, Director, Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine, Tambaram Sanitorium, said, “Masking will restrict the transmission of TB. But we have to observe it for at least a year.” Patients should get diagnosed even if they have the mildest of TB symptoms like light cough or mild fever. Annually over four lakh people succumb to TB across the country, he added.

Dr G S Vijayachandar, Administrative Medical Officer, Government Institute of Thoracic Medicine, said many might not be coming to hospitals for fear of Covid infection as a few of the symptoms of Covid and TB are the same – cough and fever. With both the diseases, not all who get infected develop breathing difficulty. Masking will really help restrict transmission of respiratory diseases, including TB. Because of masking, spitting in public places might also have come down, Vijayachandar added. 

“The TB bacteria will live for over 24 hours in the sputum of a TB patient. It will hang in the air around that place and can enter the respiratory system of passersby,” Vijayachandar added. TB is caused by Mycobacterium Tuberculosis bacteria, which primarily affect lungs. They spreads through air, so both patients and those with them should wear face masks and maintain some distance among one another.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuberculosis COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp