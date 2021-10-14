STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

SHG women resort to ‘self-help’ to attend govt training sessions

To attend the training programme, women from various villages are asked to commute to the Block Development Office, situated at a distance from their villages.

Published: 14th October 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from one of the training sessions conducted for the members of newly-formed Self Help Groups in Tiruvallur district | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of a newly-formed Self Help Group (SHG) in Tiruvallur district are literally helping themselves when it comes to attending State-sponsored training sessions. Besides a poor travel allowance to commute 20 to 30 kms for their training, they also are allegedly put up in a poorly-ventilated hall, along with several others, flouting all Covid-19 norms.

The SHGs are formed under the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) programme, in which, women are trained to understand the basics of banking, how they can avail loans, understand interests, besides holding sessions on skill development and starts-up. To attend the training programme, women from various villages are asked to commute to the Block Development Office, situated at a distance from their villages.

“They only give us a travel allowance of `25 a day. This includes bus fare, tea or coffee costs, and food costs. How will this be sufficient?” asks Kamala*, an SHG member from Erumbi Panchayat. She needs to travel up to 10 km to reach RK Pet, where the BDO is located.

Vidya*, another SHG member from Ammaiyarkuppam Panchayat, said she travels up to five kms to reach the BDO. “There are a handful of women in our panchayat itself who are in SHGs,” she said. Either the training can be held in the villages or the allowance must be hiked to `150, added Vidya.

Nowadays when most meetings are held online, Thamilarasu, a local activist, wondered why officials are asking SHG members to travel such a distance for the same. “Before the pandemic, the training was held in the village only. Now, they are grouping SHG members from various villages into one place for their convenience,” he said.

Meanwhile, SRLM officials from the district, said only a few people had come forward earlier to attend the training while it was held at villages. “We needed to mobilise them at one place to cut wastage on resources. Once we identify and create more groups, we will see if we can hold classes in their villages,” the official said, adding that members from new SHGs are asked to come in only twice before being left on their own.

The SRLM aims to identify and mobilise women from poor sections and create a self-help group to provide them with better work opportunities. They are trained for skill development, accounting and other basic livelihood skills.

*Names changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp