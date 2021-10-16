STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

It’s a bliss if you spot footpaths in this part of Chennai

Many of the city’s sidewalks are invisible, for they are encroached by food stalls, and vehicles, among others. TNIE kicks off its latest series focussing on Vadapalani’s vanishing pavements

Published: 16th October 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Encroachments and irregular vehicle parking are rampant on footpaths in Vadapalani, forcing pedestrians to walk on roads | p jawahar

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 23-year-old Sruthi* gets down the bus at Vadapalani bus stand, skips over dislodged pavements, skirts around vegetable vendors and parked vehicles, and passes through tipplers on her way home. She has to encounter this ordeal every time to reach her house, just a street away from the bus stand.

If there is one thing the whole of Vadapalani lacks, it is space for pedestrians to walk freely. “Recently, the Metro Rail started its works in the area. As a result, rubble occupies half of the road. Vegetable and fruit vendors occupy the other. There is not even an inch of space left for anybody to walk here,” says G Narayanan, a resident of the area. The Metro Rail officials, however, say they have placed barricades to warn people, and have taken frequent steps to clear the road.

Coupled with this, there are at least four TASMACs located in the neighbourhood. “From 7 pm, you can find tipplers on the road, passing lewd comments at passersby. I have even been groped once. I seldom see any police patrol in the area. It is almost impossible to walk on the streets safely at nights,” says another resident requesting anonymity. For the residents on the streets surrounding Vadapalani Metro station, cars and two-wheelers parked on either side of the streets cramp up the remaining space. Some are even parked right outside their houses, blocking the entrance.

“The Metro station does not have parking space for four-wheelers, so all cars end up in our areas. Moreover, to avoid paying high parking charges at the nearby mall, visitors there, too, park their vehicles here,” rues R Shyamala, a resident of Mannar Street. Residents also allege that a few people sit in their cars and drink in the evenings. Some women also solicit customers in the area, turning the neighbourhood increasingly unsafe. Officials from the city corporation say the encroachments have kept returning to the area even after several drives to remove them. “We will once again take action against them,” an official adds.

Recurring encroachments
Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation stated the encroachments on footpaths keep returning to the area despite several drives being held to remove them. “We will again take action,” an official said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp