STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalin inaugurates building at Loyola College

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated a new building for the Institute of Business Administration at Loyola College here.

Published: 16th October 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated a new building for the Institute of Business Administration at Loyola College here. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Loyola College had a special connection with his family since his elder brother MK Alagiri, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, sons of Murasoli Maran – Kalanidhi Maran and Dayanidhi Maran had studied in the college.

“Though I have the grouse that I could not study in this college, I am proud that my election results were announced right here,” Stalin recalled. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp