Stalin inaugurates building at Loyola College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated a new building for the Institute of Business Administration at Loyola College here. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Loyola College had a special connection with his family since his elder brother MK Alagiri, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, sons of Murasoli Maran – Kalanidhi Maran and Dayanidhi Maran had studied in the college.

“Though I have the grouse that I could not study in this college, I am proud that my election results were announced right here,” Stalin recalled.