STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp evicts pavement dwellers in Egmore

Close to 50 families who had occupied pavements near the Egmore Railway Station were evicted on Saturday by the City Corporation and the police.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation officials clearing the encroachments near the Gandhi Irwin Road in Egmore on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Close to 50 families who had occupied pavements near the Egmore Railway Station were evicted on Saturday by the City Corporation and the police. The residents were put up at a shelter near Pattalam temporarily. 

The squatters rued that they were evicted without notice and their livelihood will be hit. “Our utensils and vessels were loaded onto a lorry without our consent and we were forcefully moved,” said 22-year-old Radha*, a resident. They said they had lived in Egmore for about 50 years and many young people had graduated from college while being here. 

With this eviction, their future seems uncertain as they do not know where they will be shifted to. “The officials said they will give us proper housing after 10 days but we are not sure about it. When we enquired, many families relocated before us are still living at the shelter in Pattalam,” said Sudha*, another resident. 

On Saturday, the sudden evictions caused tension and traffic snarls, as people took to the streets in protest. Some even attempted self-immolation. Rajesh*, a youth, said, “If they had given us housing and evicted us, we would not have protested. Many here drive autos and do small jobs for a living. We can’t live anywhere else.”

Social activist Vanessa Peter of the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities said the evictions have taken place in an inhuman way. “Their relocation site hasn’t been communicated and the residents have been evicted without any prior notice too,” she said.

On the other hand, the Corporation officials claimed they had already informed the residents about the move. “They have been temporarily placed in the shelter but once we identify the tenements for them, they will be shifted immediately. It won’t take more than 10 days,” the official added.

*Names changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Egmore
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp