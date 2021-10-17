STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Septuagenarian YouTuber held for derogatory remarks on Periyar

A 71-year-old man who allegedly made derogatory remarks about EVR Periyar and other Dravidian leaders on his YouTube channel was arrested by the Royapettah police. 

Published: 17th October 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old man who allegedly made derogatory remarks about EVR Periyar and other Dravidian leaders on his YouTube channel was arrested by the Royapettah police. 

The accused B Dakshinamoorthy of Kundrathur was booked under sections pertaining to promoting enmity among different groups, intentionally insulting and provoking disharmony and intent to incite violence. 

He was arrested based on a complaint by Kumaran of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. In his complaint,  he had stated that he came across a YouTube channel named ‘Zhagaram Voice’, in which a senior citizen under the pseudonym Seethaiyin Maindhan made derogatory remarks about Thanthai Periyar and other Dravidian leaders, and challenged if he could be arrested for his remarks. Dakshinamoorthy was remanded in judicial custody following the arrest on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar YouTuber
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp