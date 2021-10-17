Septuagenarian YouTuber held for derogatory remarks on Periyar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old man who allegedly made derogatory remarks about EVR Periyar and other Dravidian leaders on his YouTube channel was arrested by the Royapettah police.

The accused B Dakshinamoorthy of Kundrathur was booked under sections pertaining to promoting enmity among different groups, intentionally insulting and provoking disharmony and intent to incite violence.

He was arrested based on a complaint by Kumaran of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. In his complaint, he had stated that he came across a YouTube channel named ‘Zhagaram Voice’, in which a senior citizen under the pseudonym Seethaiyin Maindhan made derogatory remarks about Thanthai Periyar and other Dravidian leaders, and challenged if he could be arrested for his remarks. Dakshinamoorthy was remanded in judicial custody following the arrest on Friday.