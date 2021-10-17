Stalin distributes welfare aid to beneficiaries in Kolathur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday attended a few functions at his constituency Kolathur and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 2.87 crore to 560 beneficiaries. The assistance included retrofitted scooters to persons with disabilities, marriage assistance to girls from poor families, sewing machines, financial aid to 312 persons who lost relatives in road mishaps and assistance to 18 children who lost parents to Covid.

He also presented educational equipment to 70 students and honoured 34 teachers at Corporation higher secondary school in GKM Colony. Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank CEO KV Ramamurthy handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore for building new classrooms at this school to the CM. Ramamurthy also handed over tables and chairs worth Rs 25 lakh.