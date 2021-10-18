STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Crores spent, yet no place to walk

Parked vehicles and other encroachments defeat purpose of widening of footpaths in Chennai.

Published: 18th October 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Encroachments and irregular vehicle parking are rampant on footpaths in Vadapalani, forcing pedestrians to walk on road

Encroachments and irregular vehicle parking are rampant on footpaths in Vadapalani, forcing pedestrians to walk on roads. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a city where footpaths are either non-existent or encroached, spending a huge amount of money on beautification or renovation of pavements can only be considered a waste of taxpayers’ money. A classic example of this can be witnessed on the streets of central Chennai. 

The government periodically allocates huge funds to address footpath encroachment in localities such as Egmore, Mylapore, Royapettah, Anna Nagar, Chepauk and Gopalapuram. However, the situation remains the same.

Vehicles parked on the footpath of Peters Road
in Royapettah, forcing pedestrians to walk on
the road, in Chennai on Sunday, Oct 17, 2021.
                     (Photo | P Jawahar)

Only a couple of years ago, the footpath on Peters Road in Royapettah was widened, but pedestrians’ happiness was short lived. Though bollards (short posts to restrict movement of traffic) were installed, most of the 2.1 km arterial stretch is occupied by illegally-parked vehicles and other encroachments.

Renovating the footpath is part of a project taken up with grants from the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore. It proposes to revamp footpaths on 23 stretches in the city, primarily in central Chennai.

A resident of the locality, Parvathy Krishnan, said, “The bollards on the pavements don’t help. They are to prevent two-wheelers from entering pavements, but on Peters Road, the gap between bollards is enough for bikes to pass. Even cars are parked on the pavement.” Pedestrians suggest that the grade level or height of the platform be increased. Initially, vehicles were parked under flyovers in the area, but now, they can be found on the widened footpaths too. At Anna Nagar, with the roads damaged, motorists can be spotted driving on footpaths, leaving no space for pedestrians. 

“Encroachment is a long-pending issue in the area. Footpaths are occupied by shops, and roads by vehicles. If you live in Anna Nagar, you’d need to use a vehicle even to visit a shop 250 m away,” said Vimala Kumari, a long-time resident of the area.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s first bicycle track, inaugurated in KK Nagar four years ago, only seems to have given more space to fruit vendors, mechanic shops, and motorists looking for parking spots. The 3.8 km track, running through PT Rajan Salai, Lakshmanswamy Salai, and Ramaswamy Salai, has hardly benefitted bicyclists.

“We have lodged at least 20 complaints in the past two years. But nobody has come forward to take action. Encroachments on the track put cyclists at a greater risk as they are pushed to ride beside speeding vehicles. Pedestrians ultimately have no space,” said R Suryakumar, a resident of KK Nagar.

When contacted, an official from the city corporation said they were working on improving infrastructure to increase pedestrian safety, and maintenance of this infrastructure is the public’s responsibility. “However, we will take action,” the official added.

As a pedestrian, do you face similar civic woes, and feel strongly about them? Write to us at response_tn@newindianexpress.com

