Chennai: Three-year-old missing girl found dead in village pond  

A three-year-old girl who went missing while playing on Saturday was found dead in a pond on Sunday morning.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A three-year-old girl who went missing while playing on Saturday was found dead in a pond on Sunday morning. The girl was identified as S Prathiksha from Umaiyanparanjeri village at Oragadam in Thandalam. She had gone missing on Saturday when her father Sudhakar went to pick her up, said the police. 

“When Sudhakar returned home on Saturday evening, he noticed her playing with other kids. As dusk approached, Sudhakar went to pick Prathiksha, but she was nowhere to be found,” said a police officer.
When asked, the other children said Prathiksha left minutes before Sudhakar reached.

The Oragadam police registered a case and on investigation found out she was headed towards the village pond. Fire and rescue personnel were informed and a search was initiated but to no avail. Her body was fished out on Sunday morning. The body was sent to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to statements from the other children, Prathiksha left minutes before her father Sudhakar reached to pick her up. Later, it was found that the girl had gone towards the village pond.

