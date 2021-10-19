STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Mogappair East residents irked as vacant plot used to burn garbage

Indiscriminate dumping and burning of garbage on an unoccupied Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) plot at Mogappair East is causing air pollution in the neighbourhood. 

Published: 19th October 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Dumping and burning of garbage at Mogappair East causing pollution woes for residents | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indiscriminate dumping and burning of garbage on an unoccupied Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) plot at Mogappair East is causing air pollution in the neighbourhood. The plot (survey number 271/2) located near Tiruvalluvar Road, has been lying vacant for decades.

While it was enclosed with tall tin sheets all along, recently, the sheets were pulled down and miscreants began dumping garbage and debris inside. A few days ago, they began to burn the waste - including plastic and rubber — resulting in thick toxic smoke, which spread throughout the area. 

Since the unoccupied plot is located in a residential locality, the locals and those who go on walks near the plot, feel suffocated by the thick smoke. Sivaraman R, a member of Panner Nagar Welfare Association, which monitors the neighbourhood, says since last week, garbage is being burnt here every morning. “We cannot even stand on balconies. There are so many CCTV cameras present and the culprits must be arrested,” he demanded.

When TNIE visited the place on Saturday, even mattresses, pillows, rubber tyres and toilet closets, among other waste, were found dumped on the plot. It also appeared as if people used the place for consuming alcohol and other anti-social activities. 

Rajkumar S, another member of Panner Nagar Welfare Association, said such open plots are both unsafe and unhygienic. “People even defecate on the premises. One cannot even walk past the place,” he said. In addition to the garbage and debris, local vendors also dump leftover vegetable and fruit stock, inviting animals and rodents.

When contacted, Corporation officials with the Ambattur Zone said they would inspect the place immediately. “We will track down persons dumping garbage and impose fines,” the official said. 
Over the past four days, Chennai Corporation has collected `7 lakh as fine from people who dump garbage in the open.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
garbage Mogappair
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp