Mogappair East residents irked as vacant plot used to burn garbage

CHENNAI: Indiscriminate dumping and burning of garbage on an unoccupied Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) plot at Mogappair East is causing air pollution in the neighbourhood. The plot (survey number 271/2) located near Tiruvalluvar Road, has been lying vacant for decades.

While it was enclosed with tall tin sheets all along, recently, the sheets were pulled down and miscreants began dumping garbage and debris inside. A few days ago, they began to burn the waste - including plastic and rubber — resulting in thick toxic smoke, which spread throughout the area.

Since the unoccupied plot is located in a residential locality, the locals and those who go on walks near the plot, feel suffocated by the thick smoke. Sivaraman R, a member of Panner Nagar Welfare Association, which monitors the neighbourhood, says since last week, garbage is being burnt here every morning. “We cannot even stand on balconies. There are so many CCTV cameras present and the culprits must be arrested,” he demanded.

When TNIE visited the place on Saturday, even mattresses, pillows, rubber tyres and toilet closets, among other waste, were found dumped on the plot. It also appeared as if people used the place for consuming alcohol and other anti-social activities.

Rajkumar S, another member of Panner Nagar Welfare Association, said such open plots are both unsafe and unhygienic. “People even defecate on the premises. One cannot even walk past the place,” he said. In addition to the garbage and debris, local vendors also dump leftover vegetable and fruit stock, inviting animals and rodents.

When contacted, Corporation officials with the Ambattur Zone said they would inspect the place immediately. “We will track down persons dumping garbage and impose fines,” the official said.

Over the past four days, Chennai Corporation has collected `7 lakh as fine from people who dump garbage in the open.