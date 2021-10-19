STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN's sixth mega Covid vaccine camp this Saturday

As part of the State’s sixth mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, 50,000 camps would be organised, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. 

Representational Image (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the State’s sixth mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, 50,000 camps would be organised, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Speaking to media persons after launching a mobile dental unit at the Government Dental College Hospital on Monday, he said the government decided to hold the camps on Saturday this time around as many aren’t taking the shot on Sunday, believing it should not be taken on days when one consumed alcohol or meat. 

Subramanian said the State had 53,64,679 vaccine doses in stock as on Monday and the Union government was despatching vaccines regularly. In the fifth mega vaccination camp, 11 lakh people took the second dose and in the fourth camp, 10 lakh. In the sixth mega camp, 30,42,509 people are due for their second dose. 

So far, 67 per cent of the population received their first dose, and 25 per cent their second. Chief Minister M K Stalin would write to all panchayat heads stressing the need to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage, he said. The minister said the mobile dental team will go around Chennai and screen people for dental problems. 

