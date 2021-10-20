STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar told to appear before DVAC on October 25

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) summoned former Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar whose properties were searched on July 22.

Tamil Nadu transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar

Former AIADMK transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) summoned former Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar whose properties were searched on July 22. The officials had then seized `25.5 lakh of unaccounted cash after raids at 26 places linked to the former AIADMK minister.

Sources from the agency confirmed Vijayabhaskar has been asked to appear at the DVAC headquarters at Alandur on October 25. On July 22, the DVAC seized Rs 25,56,000, documents pertaining to investments made in insurance policies and documents related to transactions in the business firms in which Vijayabhaskar was a partner and other incriminating documents were seized.

The searches were conducted at 26 places, including four locations in Chennai. The residences that belonged to Vijayabhaskar, his relatives and close associates suspected to have been in possession of assets on behalf of the former minister, were also searched. 

The Karur DVAC registered a case on Wednesday against Vijayabhaskar, his wife Vijayalakshmi and brother Sekar, said a release. “The allegation was that Vijayabhaskar intentionally enriched himself during his tenure of office as the Minister of Transport in the State while Vijayalakshmi and Sekar intentionally aided him for accumulation of disproportionate assets,” read the statement. So far four former AIADMK ministers, MR Vijayabaskar (Transport), SP Velumani (Municipal Administration), KC Veeramani (Commercial Taxes and Registration Department) and C Vijayabhaskar (Health), have come under the DVAC net.

