Accident brings to light lack of bus frequency in Perumbakkam

The women from Perumbakkam resettlement colony on Thursday protested demanding increase in bus frequency and bus terminus in their area.

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a family being relocated to Perumbakkam from Amma Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The women from Perumbakkam resettlement colony on Thursday protested demanding increase in bus frequency and bus terminus in their area. The protest was following an accident on Wednesday, where a 23-year-old was run over by an MTC bus which she was trying to board to go to work.

Soumya, the victim, who is battling for life at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital boarded the bus in a hurry and slipped as it began moving. She fell on the road and was run over by the back tire of the bus.

On Thursday, during the protest the women said only six buses ply on the route. “The buses run at a gap of two hours. So, if one misses a bus, they would be late for school or work. The workplace for most people is 30-km away. Hence, the government needs to increase bus frequency during peak hours,” said Viji, a protester.

Close to 20,000 relocated families are living in Perumbakkam and most of the lived in various parts of the city and worked in the city. Now, they are forced to travel long distances for work and transport facilities are inadequate, the protesters rued. TNIE had in the past reported how many residents from Perumbakkam tenements boarded in school buses meant for children as the MTC frequency was very low.

“My granddaughter boarded the bus in a hurry as she did not want to be late for her job. The accident could have been prevented if there was frequent bus service and a proper bus stop for us,” said Papa, the grandmother of Soumya. 

Since there is no bus stand or bus shelter, the residents have no place to board the bus and they need to walk up to the depot. “She had waved hands to the driver but he never bothered to stop,” said Papa, as she broke down, during the protests.

