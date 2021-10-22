Fallen cops remembered on police commemoration day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu on Thursday led police officers, defence staff, and retired police officers in paying tribute to fallen police personnel, on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day.

It is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who died at Hot Springs in Ladakh fighting Chinese troops in 1959. On the campus of DGP’s office on Kamarajar Salai, C Sylendra Babu placed a wreath and paid respects to the police personnel at martyrs’ column. As many as 377 police personnel who lost their lives from September 1 last till August 31 of this year across the country were remembered.

Pictures of Inspector of Police Periyapandian, killed in Rajasthan in 2017; Sub Inspector Wilson, killed by extremists in Kanniyakumari; Sub Inspector V Balu, killed by a drunk lorry driver; and Constable Subramaniam, who died when an accused threw a country bomb at him in Thoothukudi were placed at the martyr’s column, along with inscriptions of their names and reasons for martyrdom. The family of members of police who laid their lives during the pandemic also participated in the programme.

Guv, CM pay tribute

Chennai: Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday paid tribute to fallen police force on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. An official release from Raj Bhavan here said the Governor paid tribute to the brave men and women of the police force who laid their lives to protect the nation. He said their supreme sacrifice and exemplary courage will be etched in history forever. “Salute to the police force on Police Commemoration Day,” the Chief Minister said.