STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Northeast monsoon to come with with a bang in TN

Even as rains continue to batter many parts of TN, countdown has begun for the arrival of the northeast monsoon.

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon rains in New Delhi

Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as rains continue to batter many parts of TN, countdown has begun for the arrival of the northeast monsoon. The southern and western parts of the State are receiving copious rains, with Yethappur in Salem recording a 21-cm rainfall in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Thursday).

The IMD bulletin on Thursday afternoon said the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 26 with the likely onset of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and extreme south peninsular India. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over the southeast peninsular India from around October 26.

The norm is that the northeast monsoon is not declared before October 10 even if the conditions prevail. The normal date of the onset of northeast monsoon is October 20, with a standard deviation of one week. “Northeast monsoon is likely to make an explosive start for Tamil Nadu,” said Skymet weather in a post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon northeast monsoon Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp