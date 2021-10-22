STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil engineering courses: Verdict split

Seats in computer science fly off the shelf, while those in mechanical stream largely unfilled

Published: 22nd October 2021

Engineering aspirants on their way to an exam centre

Representational imag. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The maiden attempt by private engineering colleges to introduce courses in Tamil medium has elicited mixed response from students. While seats in mechanical engineering remain largely unfilled, those in Computer Science Engineering flew off the shelf after fourth round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA).

Only two private engineering colleges in the State – Erode Sengunthar College and Rathinam Technical Campus – are offering Tamil medium engineering courses this year. While the former, offering 60 seats in Tamil medium mechanical engineering, managed to fill only 24 seats, all of the latter’s 60 seats in Computer Science Engineering are full.

“V Venkatachalam, principal of Erode Sengunthar college, feels that, to encourage aspirants to opt engineering in Tamil medium, the State government should waive off their fees. “The government had promised to bear tuition and hostel fees of government school students getting admitted to engineering colleges under the 7.5 per cent quota. Something similar can be done for Tamil medium students.”

Venkatachalam hopes to put up a better performance next year as, by then, they would be able to spread more awareness on the new Tamil medium course. “In the supplementary counselling, which will conclude on October 24, we expect another 5-10 students to join the course,” he said.

Meanwhile, B Nagaraj, principal of Rathinam Technical Campus, is busy chalking out strategies to ensure placement opportunities for students who have taken admission in Computer Science engineering in Tamil medium in his college. The students are concerned about their chances of getting recruited by multi-national companies. 

“A majority of the students enrolled in Tamil medium computer science engineering course are from government schools and have good scores and skills. We only need to brush up their English. In  four years of the course, we will impart classes to improve their English language and communication skills,” said Nagraj.

