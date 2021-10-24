Awareness events held on child marriages and abuse

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), along with the city police and an NGO, recently held an awareness campaign on child abuse and child marriage at the Tondiarpet Tsunami quarters.

Since the beginning of the lockdown in 2020, the number of cases of child marriages, elopement, and child abuse shot up in a few parts of Chennai. Child protection agencies used to receive calls about two or three marriages in a week, but in the last two years, the number rose to more than six, on an average. Though specific data is unavailable, activists and officials say they have been receiving more calls than before.

In light of these incidents, the DCPU and city police joined hands with World Vision Organisation, an NGO that works on empowering children. About 15 college students pursuing social work, who are interning at the NGO, performed dramas and mimes for the children.

District Child Protection Officer AT Ramesh Karthik said, “We are focusing on educating people on the consequences of child marriage and child abuse. I shared with them a few real-life incidents that we dealt with. People should know to contact us if they know a child is abused or forced into marriage.”

About 300 children and their parents from the locality took part in the campaign. The coordinator of World Vision Organisation, Immanuel, Juvenile Aid Police Inspector, Sridevi, and Tondiarpet All Women Police (AWPS) Inspector Priyadharshini were present at the event and answered questions from the crowd.