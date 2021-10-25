Woman found dead in Chennai, partner detained

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman, who was living with a head constable in Pattinapakkam was found dead on Sunday. The policeman has been detained. According to police, the victim, Vigneshwari, decided to live separately after differences with her husband Kapil Dev. “She befriended head constable Mugilan and they began living together,” said the police officer.

At 10.30 pm on Saturday, Mugilan dialled 108 ambulance service. The medical staff on arrival declared her dead. Meanwhile, Vigneshwari’s estranged husband, along with the relatives besieged the house and claimed Mugilan was responsible for her death. Kapil Dev alleged foul play and lodged a complaint with police. “We are awaiting the autopsy report, to know if it was a case of suicide or murder,” said an investigating officer.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).