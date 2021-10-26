STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai

Associate professor alleges caste discrimination at MIDS

“With utter dismay and anguish I am expressing my absolute disquiet about the undemocratic governance of our institute.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

C Lakshmanan protesting | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An associate professor at the Madras Institute of Developmental Studies (MIDS) sat on a hunger strike on Monday, alleging caste discrimination, nepotism, and lack of transparency in governance of the institute. A senior official in the MIDS denied all the allegations.

The associate professor, C Lakshmanan, alleged the institute was meting out discriminatory treatment to staff. He also said the institute didn’t comply with rules and regulations, there was callousness towards the PhD programme, and members of Scheduled Castes were discriminated against.

“With utter dismay and anguish I am expressing my absolute disquiet about the undemocratic governance of our institute. I have tried to resolve the problems within the institute and explored all possible ways to do so but all my efforts have gone in vain,” Lakshmanan said in a statement.

After the intervention of the police, and on receiving an assurance from the MIDS administration, Lakshmanan ended his protest in the evening. Responding to the allegations, a senior official told TNIE the institute has been fair towards all concerned. On  the allegations of caste discrimination, the official said, “We are being more than compliant, and there is no such discrimination at the institute.”

On the allegations of lack of transparency, the official said, “Everything is done through meetings and deliberations. There is a set of procedures, rules, and norms to be followed by the administration, which adheres to them.” The administration called for an urgent meeting around 2.30 pm on Monday to discuss the issue.

