STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

AY.4.2 not detected in TN so far: Ma Subramanian

In the seventh mega vaccination camp to be held on Saturday, the State will identify people due for their second dose and will take steps to vaccinate them, he added.

Published: 29th October 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AY.4.2, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, has not been detected in TN so far. Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said 98 per cent of samples tested in the past two months were infections caused by the delta variant.

The State has also tested samples from 63 clusters at its new Genome Sequencing Lab in Chennai. Of them, 84 per cent samples were delta variants, 13 per cent were found to be delta plus, he said while speaking to reporters. He added, 70 per cent of people had received one dose of the vaccine against Covid while 13 lakh are due to take their second dose of Covaxin.

In the seventh mega vaccination camp to be held on Saturday, the State will identify people due for their second dose and will take steps to vaccinate them, he added. Meanwhile, the Access(In) Equality Index released by Jindal Global University has put TN in the first place. A release said the assessment was based on health insurance benefits, antenatal and postnatal care, institutional deliveries, immunisation, and government hospital bed strength. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp