AY.4.2 not detected in TN so far: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AY.4.2, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, has not been detected in TN so far. Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said 98 per cent of samples tested in the past two months were infections caused by the delta variant.

The State has also tested samples from 63 clusters at its new Genome Sequencing Lab in Chennai. Of them, 84 per cent samples were delta variants, 13 per cent were found to be delta plus, he said while speaking to reporters. He added, 70 per cent of people had received one dose of the vaccine against Covid while 13 lakh are due to take their second dose of Covaxin.

In the seventh mega vaccination camp to be held on Saturday, the State will identify people due for their second dose and will take steps to vaccinate them, he added. Meanwhile, the Access(In) Equality Index released by Jindal Global University has put TN in the first place. A release said the assessment was based on health insurance benefits, antenatal and postnatal care, institutional deliveries, immunisation, and government hospital bed strength.