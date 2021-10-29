Ensure action against noise pollution: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the State government to take action against religious institutions that create noise pollution. “The eighth respondent (Chief Secretary) is directed to issue appropriate directions/instructions/circulars to all the competent authorities across Tamil Nadu to ensure all appropriate actions against violations of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and in respect of building violations in the matter of construction of Religious Institutions,” Justice SM Subramaniam said in an order issued on Tuesday.

Action should be initiated against officials found with inaction, negligence or dereliction of duty, the judge said while disposing of a petition by Pentecostal Mission (Church) at Thoppampalayam in Erode, seeking orders to quash proceedings of Sathiamangalam Tahsildar who reined in the church from constructing without proper approval and barring it from using loudspeakers.

Noise pollution over and above the prescribed level and construction of religious institutions without proper approval are actionable, said the judge. The religious rights are subject to conditions and rights of other citizens, and hence, it is to be borne in mind that religious right under Article 25 can never be an absolute fundamental right. No person can be allowed to commit any illegality on the ground of people’s sentiments or under the guise of religious rights, he said.