Bid to smuggle 3.2 kg gold foiled at Chennai airport

Twelve gold pieces (702 gm) wrapped with black adhesive tape were found concealed inside a water heater at the toilet of the aircraft.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Air customs foiled bids to smuggle 3.222 kg of gold worth Rs 1.41 crore on Friday at Chennai airport. AIU sleuths seized unclaimed gold worth Rs 30 lakh while rummaging a flight which arrived from Dubai at 4 am.

Twelve gold pieces (702 gm) wrapped with black adhesive tape were found concealed inside a water heater at the toilet of the aircraft. In another incident, officers found gold in the form of a paste, wrapped in innerwear, in the waste bin of a toilet at the airport. Upon extraction, the paste yielded 2.52 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.11 crore.

