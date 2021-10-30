Five-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Chetpet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy died on Thursday after allegedly drowning in a swimming pool at the apartment complex where he was residing.

According to Kilpauk police, Hitej accidentally slipped into the pool while playing with his friends at Nowroji Apartments. He had fallen into the deep portion of the pool. After his friends informed his parents, he was taken out of the pool and rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was returned to the parents after autopsy.

Woman dies after consuming cold drink

A 52-year-old woman died at Manali on Thursday allegedly after consuming a cold drink. The deceased, Selvi, worked at a restaurant. According to Manali police, she had complained of stomachache on Thursday and drank a lemon-flavoured soft drink bought from a nearby shop. After some time, she was frothing at the mouth and died. Police said cause of death can be ascertained only after autopsy. Food safety officers took samples from the shop where she bought the cold drink. The shop allegedly had stock of expired soft drinks of the same brand Selvi had bought.

Three tonnes of red sanders recovered, suspect at large

Forest officials recovered three tonnes of red sandalwood from a godown at Manali on Friday. The person, who rented the godown, identified by the Manali police as fruits exporter Syed Ibrahim, had been absconding. Acting on tip-off received by forest officers, police recovered the sandalwood logs and statues that were meant to be sold abroad.