IIT-Madras, UK university join hands to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy usage

The project, funded by the UK government, aims to share knowledge and understand low-carbon energy systems and showcase examples of low-carbon energy in practice, said a statement from the institute.

Published: 30th October 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IIT Madras Research Park has collaborated with University of St Andrews, UK, to aid India in achieving 100 per cent renewable energy. The project, funded by the UK government, aims to share knowledge and understand low-carbon energy systems and showcase examples of low-carbon energy in practice, said a statement from the institute.

The partnership has already resulted in two successful joint seminars on the theme of 'Towards 100 per cent Renewable Energy - Routes to Net Zero' held in June 2021. The sessions led to discussions on different approaches and strategies to deliver low-carbon solutions. The joint collaboration will be further supported through leveraging the expertise of IIT-M researchers.

"The research partnership has great potential to develop world class energy systems and products as we build back better from the pandemic," said British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis. "Through this partnership, we expect to be able to jointly develop low-carbon solutions and accelerate India's and world's roadmap towards 100 per cent Renewable Energy," said Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president of IIT-M Research Park.

The objectives of the partnership include jointly undertaking research, sharing knowledge and understanding low-carbon energy systems as well as to share research and delivery expertise in the application of low-carbon technologies as part of an overall energy system, while working together to develop a model for low-carbon innovation ecosystems.

The key activities being taken up include sharing research and knowledge-exchange activities, and exchange of emerging technologies in key areas of technology expertise, and to work together to develop a model for low-carbon innovation ecosystems.

The platform could additionally facilitate and serve as a means of running experiments in both countries on existing technology, exploring options for new innovation and evaluating economic viability, said the statement.

