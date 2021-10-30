Madras University launches 10 new online courses

CHENNAI: To increase employability among students and to generate revenue for the institute, the University of Madras on Friday launched 10 new online certificate and diploma courses. These will be provided in collaboration with the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), an Inter University Centre. The Institute of Distance Education will offer the courses.
“The content has been created with CEC’s support. We are working on the online platform which we plan to launch in January,” K Ravichandran, director of Institute of Distance Education, said. “In the post-Covid era, students and professionals want to acquire skills that will help in career growth. These courses are designed keeping that in mind. They will also boost our revenue,” said N Mathivanan, university registrar. After analysing student response, more online courses will be launched, said varsity officials.
New Courses to be offered online
Certificate courses
- Modern Practices in Teaching
- English Language Teaching
- Fundamentals for Charted Economists
- Financial Economics for Managers
- Modern Accounting and Auditing
- Finance, Accounting and Taxation
Diploma courses
- English Language Teaching
- Accounting, Finance and Taxation
- Mathematics for Data Science l Journalism