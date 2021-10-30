Madras University launches 10 new online courses

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To increase employability among students and to generate revenue for the institute, the University of Madras on Friday launched 10 new online certificate and diploma courses. These will be provided in collaboration with the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), an Inter University Centre. The Institute of Distance Education will offer the courses.

“The content has been created with CEC’s support. We are working on the online platform which we plan to launch in January,” K Ravichandran, director of Institute of Distance Education, said. “In the post-Covid era, students and professionals want to acquire skills that will help in career growth. These courses are designed keeping that in mind. They will also boost our revenue,” said N Mathivanan, university registrar. After analysing student response, more online courses will be launched, said varsity officials.

New Courses to be offered online

Certificate courses

Modern Practices in Teaching

English Language Teaching

Fundamentals for Charted Economists

Financial Economics for Managers

Modern Accounting and Auditing

Finance, Accounting and Taxation

Diploma courses