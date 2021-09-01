STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Institute of Mental Health inmates bake a new path to recovery

The glass ceiling gives an unhindered view of the sky but these are secondary as the cafe’s USP is that it is run by recovering patients from the adjacent Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Published: 01st September 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A customer at Rvive, a community cafe launched to provide employment for the recovering inmates of the Institute of Mental Health | R Satish Babu

A customer at Rvive, a community cafe launched to provide employment for the recovering inmates of the Institute of Mental Health. (Photo| EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Walk into the R'vive cafe in Kilpauk and you'll be welcomed by the smell of freshly baked cake and cookies and an unhindered view of the sky, courtesy the glass ceiling. But these are secondary to the cafe’s USP which is that it is run by recovering patients from the adjacent Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

R’vive, modelled as a community cafe, has been launched by the IMH in association with the Chennai Mission, a charitable trust founded by restaurateur M Mahadevan, to mainstream the employment of persons living with mental illness. 

The cafe’s staff includes persons from other marginalised communities as well. The cashier is a woman with dwarfism while the barista is an acid attack survivor. "This is an inclusive cafe. Apart from the patients of IMH, we plan to employ trans persons. The staff work across two shifts -- 9 am to 12 noon and 12 noon to 9 pm," said Dr P Poorna Chandrika, the IMH director.

Currently the cafe employs seven IMH patients, one of whom lives at home while the others reside at the Institute. The director mentioned that some of the IMH patients had worked outside the institute before the pandemic. “They keep asking when they can go back to work. Now, with a workplace near the hospital, they will not need to travel far for work,” she said. 

Speaking about the initiative, Mahadevan said there are challenges in running such a cafe, but mentioned that he had worked with patients from the IMH before. At the Egmore branch of his popular Writer's Cafe, six IMH patients were employed till six months before the pandemic. 

"There will be challenges when these patients interact with customers. But we have sensitised our staff and have also put up a board to inform customers that this is an inclusive cafe for enhancing employment of mentally ill persons," he said.

The net income from the R'vive Cafe will be donated for the welfare of the IMH patients. The Chennai Mission will pay the patients a stipend during their training after which they will be taken on as full-time employees, added Mahadevan.

Though the Cafe has been open for a week now, Health Minister Ma Subramanian is expected to formally inaugurate the venture.

The Chennai Mission also runs the freedom bakery at the Puzhal Central Prison, the Winners Bakery with the Greater Chennai Corporation and Popcause with the Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institute of Mental Health Rvive cafe
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp