Pushed to the wall, Malai Kuravars bring pigs, baskets to prove their ST identity

While these tribals, who live in Aathupakkam village in Gummidipoondi, have land pattas and other documents and basic amenities, they still do not have a community certificate.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:10 AM

Malai Kuravar tribals from Tiruvallur brought pigs and baskets, and staged a protest outside the Gummidipoondi Tahsildar office demanding community certificates, on Tuesday | special arrangement

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of 25 tribals belonging to the Malai Kuravar community in Tiruvallur, protested with pigs and baskets in front of the Tahsildar’s office on Tuesday. This was to prove their identity for obtaining ST community certificates.

While these tribals, who live in Aathupakkam village in Gummidipoondi, have land pattas and other documents and basic amenities, they still do not have a community certificate. As a result, at least four students who have passed class 12 exams are unable to pursue higher education.

“I have applied to two government arts colleges in Chennai but everywhere they asked for a community certificate to prove my identity. I an also unable to avail government scholarships and benefits as I don’t have the certificate,” said R Kumar (18), who wants to pursue BA History. He passed class 12 this year.

Madhi, a tribal who organised the protest on Tuesday said, “Our traditional job is to herd pigs and make baskets and we have been doing this for generations.” The tribals make about `150 by selling a basket and during the pandemic our income has been hit badly.

He added that in the school certificates, a mention of them being ST is there but officials were delaying to issue community certificates to them for about a year. “However, on Tuesday, they wrote a temporary letter for us to produce in college for admission. But we don’t know yet if the college will accept it,” said Madhi.

Speaking to Express, Mahesh, Tahsildar of Gummidipoondi, outside whose office the protest was staged said he had sent their petition to the Revenue Divisional Officer in Ponneri and it was he who must give the green signal. “He too has agreed to issue the certificate soon,” said the Tahsildar.

However, the residents said this was the reply given to them for several months and the RDO’s phone number was switched off when they called. “They told us to protest outside the RDO’s office but we work here and cannot travel to the other area,” said Madhi.

Delay by Revenue dept
Thamilarasu, District President of State Tribals Association said he has submitted multiple petitions to the authorities but it was getting delayed by the Revenue authorities. 

