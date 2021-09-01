Status report sought on NCLT vacancies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file a status report in three weeks on the steps taken to fill the vacant posts in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai.

The interim order was passed by a Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu in a PIL case filed by CA Venkata Siva Kumar, who sought the court’s intervention to make the third Division Bench of the NCLT, Chennai functional.

The Union government, represented by Advocate R Rajesh Vivekananthan, mentioned before the High Court that steps were being taken to fill NCLT (Chennai) posts in pursuant of Supreme Court directions and sought 15 days time. Taking this submission on record, the High Court asked the Centre to file A “status report in such regard” in three weeks’ time.