Cops foil bid to kidnap man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bid to kidnap a 31-year-old man, out on conditional bail, was foiled by the police near Porur on Tuesday night. Eight kidnappers were arrested. According to the police, Nagaraj of Raja Annamalaipuram, was arrested for allegedly cheating one Mohammed Nooruddin of `92 lakh. His bail mandated him to sign at the Sastri Nagar police station regularly.

After signing on Tuesday night, Nagaraj left in a car. Just a few metres away, near the Besant Nagar bus depot, he was waylaid by two cars and forced into one of the cars. Alert passersby informed the police. The cars were intercepted near Porur and all eight persons were arrested.