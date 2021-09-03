STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

20 per class? Some Chennai schools hampered by lack of space, teachers

Following State-mandated protocols of accommodating only 20 students in a classroom, some city corporation schools are struggling due to lack of space and teachers.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Students cycling to school at Nanganallur on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

Students cycling to school at Nanganallur on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following State-mandated protocols of accommodating only 20 students in a classroom, some city corporation schools are struggling due to lack of space and teachers.

On the first day of reopening on Wednesday, Corporation schools registered an overall attendance of 67.62% and the number is expected to increase.

However, since all Corporation schools are not equipped with the same number of teachers and classrooms, some students may fall behind.

“Some schools have space to accommodate all students while some don’t. So for now, we are focusing on students in classes 10 and 12. We ask those in classes 9 and 11 to come on alternate days in two batches depending on availability of space,” said a Corporation official.

Space constraints aside, some schools do not have enough teachers.

“Unlike some private schools, we strictly follow all government-mandated protocol. In schools like ours (Vadapalani), we don’t have issues of space and we have enough teachers in lower classes who step in and teach the higher secondary students,” said Gulam SK, state headquarters secretary of the Tamil Nadu PG Teachers Association.

“However, in schools like Kolathur higher secondary school, there are 1,600 students in classes 6-12 and only 26 teachers. They are also in need of 12 additional rooms to seat students according to protocol,” he added.

Space constraints are common in schools with a strength of over 1,000 students.

Even if the number of teachers are enough, teachers who usually teach lower classes with a Diploma in Teacher Education are now deputed to teach higher secondary students, stepping in for teachers with a Bachelor of Education (B Ed).

A Justin, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation said, “In some schools, there might be only one chemistry teacher (for example) for higher secondary students and so teachers from lower classes step in.”

Student temperatures are checked and those with fever are referred to the nearest primary healthcare centres, said corporation officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai schools school reopening COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp