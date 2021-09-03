Public can travel in Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Relaxing travel restrictions, Chennai Division announced that the general public would be allowed travel in suburban trains during non-peak hours from Thursday. Further, male passengers who have received both vaccine doses can travel even during peak hours, from 7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm.

“General public who produce vaccination certificates along with documents for identity proof will be given tickets throughout the day. Such passengers can purchase single, return and season tickets,” said the railways in a statement.