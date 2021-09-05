Brain injury patient from Dallas airlifted to Chennai's Kauvery Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old Chennai woman who sustained brain injury was airlifted in a medical ambulance from Dallas in the US to Chennai recently. The woman is now receiving treatment at the Hamsa Spine & Brain Rehabilitation Centre of the Kauvery Hospital.

According to a statement from the hospital, the patient and her husband were in the US on student visas and were unable to meet the medical costs in the country. "They reached out to the hospital and after detailed discussions with the family, the patient flew down. Arranging the 'aero-medical evacuation' was a huge challenge as the patient was dependent on oxygen support and a bed," said Dr Balamurali, Head of Department, Spine Surgery.

He said organising the air-lift was a joint effort by the family, healthcare professionals, airlines, and the embassy. Dr Ilango, an American Board Certified Physician from Chennai, was requested to fly to the US to assess the patient, and supervise the transfer to India, with a paramedical team constantly in attendance.

During the 20-hour airlift, the team took a four-hour break in Doha and were assisted by airport medical team. “She now breathes through a tube and needs two litres of oxygen per minute. She can recognise faces, but can’t speak or move,” the statement added.